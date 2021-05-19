This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games brings Pixiu titles to North America

19th May 2021 9:47 am GMT
Scientific Games
NetEnt

Scientific Games has agreed a multi-year deal with developer Pixiu Gaming to serve as the exclusively distributor of Pixiu games in North America via its OpenGaming platform.

Pixiu currently supplies titles to partners in Canada such as Loto Quebec, British Columbia Lottery and Atlantic Lottery, and is set to enter the New Jersey market later this year with the launch of Lucky Squeeze Baccarat via the OpenGaming platform.

"We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Scientific Games into the growing U.S. market. With a focus on high quality, intuitive games, often customised with our partners’ logos, Scientific Games is a natural partner for us and we look forward to launching more exciting titles through the year," said Pixiu Gaming Founder Tony Plaskow.

Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, added: "Our deal with Pixiu reflects the reach and power of the OGS. By continuously adding more quality content from a wide range of providers such as Pixiu, we’re generating strong momentum within the North American market.

"We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship and working with Pixiu to bring new and unique mechanics to our partners throughout the U.S. With a focus on non-slots products, including powerful Keno, Baccarat, and Reactor titles, Pixiu gives operators the opportunity to reach new players and differentiate their portfolios away from slots.”

Shares in Scientific Games (NSQ:SGMS) closed 2.62 per cent higher at $61.07 per share in New York Tuesday.

For all the latest insights into lottery player behaviour, join our free eSeminar on June 9, brought to you in association with Scientific Games.

