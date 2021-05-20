Greentube goes live in Canada with BCLC launch

Novomatic Interactive division Greentube has entered Canada for the first time with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and its iGaming platform provider Scientific Games.

The agreement sees top-performing Greentube titles such as Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and the Diamond Link series go live on BCLC’s PlayNow.com via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming System (OGS).

The new partnership marks an important strategic step for Greentube as the supplier puts plans into place to further strengthen its presence across North America during 2021.

“The launch in Canada with BCLC is very important for us as BCLC is the first operator to launch our content in the market,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “This is a significant step in the delivery of Greentube’s wider North American market strategy. It is also a clear commitment to the regulated market in Canada as we are supplying to fully licensed operators only.

“We bring a broad range of exciting new content specifically developed for the North American players, as well as our premium legacy content, which we believe will add real value to BCLC’s current proposition. We are looking forward to this long-term partnership.”

For all the latest insights into lottery player behaviour, join our free eSeminar on June 9, brought to you in association with Scientific Games.