EveryMatrix acquires stake in Lady Luck Games

iGaming technology supplier EveryMatrix has acquired a stake in LL Lucky Games, a Swedish games studio which is set to be listed on NASDAQ First Growth Market next month.

The deal marks EveryMatrix’s first investment into another B2B company, with Lady Luck Games currently in the process of applying for a licence in Malta.

Founded in 2019 by Vadim Fedorov, Rasmus Kjær, Rudolf Lachinov and Mads Jørgensen, Lady Luck Games has a portfolio of 13 slot games, including Valley of the Muses, Dragon Slayer and Lucky Mr Wild.

Alongside the investment, Lady Luck Games becomes the sixth supplier to join EveryMatrix’s RGS Matrix platform, following the likes of FlipLuck, FunFair, JVL, Spearhead Studios and Wild Boars.

“In Lady Luck Games, we see the next generation casino games being launched today,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “The studio has all the prerequisites of becoming a leading player in the casino space. Their highly experienced team paired with our RGS Matrix stellar technology is a lucky combination that I am sure will prove to be highly successful and lead a rapid expansion.

“The boost of games coming from porting the entire Lady Luck Games portfolio to our RGS Matrix is extra welcomed as we get it certified for the growing US market where we already see a great interest from operators in novel content.”

Lady Luck Games CEO and co-founder Mads Jørgensen commented: “EveryMatrix is the perfect partner for us to grow our development and distribution. We are happy to receive their endorsement and support while we prepare to list on NASDAQ First North Growth Market.

“I’m positive that this collaboration will bring many wins for all involved parties and extra pleased to welcome Ebbe Groes to our board of directors.”

Lady Luck Games is expected to list on NASDAQ First Growth Market on 23 June.