Gaming Intelligence
Wazdan enters US iGaming market

21st May 2021 10:27 am GMT
Malta-based gaming supplier Wazdan is set to launch its games portfolio in the United States for the first time, having secured approval in New Jersey.

The transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) will allow the supplier to roll out its portfolio of games online in the state, including top-performing titles 9 Lions, Larry the Leprechaun and Sizzling 777 Deluxe.

“New Jersey needs no introduction as a market and we’re thrilled to be able to offer some of our most popular games to operators in the state,” said Wazdan chief commercial officer Andrzej Hyla. “With more to come from us in this territory, it’s the first step on a very exciting journey.”

The New Jersey approval adds to Wazdan’s existing licences in Malta, UK, Sweden and Romania. The company's products have also been certified in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Denmark, Spain, Colombia and Switzerland.

Casino iGaming New Jersey NJDGE Slots United States Wazdan
