Red Tiger goes live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM and Borgata Casino

Evolution-owned casino games and software supplier Red Tiger has launched its games in Pennsylvania with BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino.

The supplier’s Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Cash Volt and Wings of Ra games are among the first titles to be launched with the operators, with further games to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to see Red Tiger go live with BetMGM and look forward to extending our partnership with them,” said Jeff Millar, commercial director North America at Evolution. “The studio is producing very successful games and I’m sure they will be well-received by players.”

BetMGM vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland added: “Red Tiger delivers top quality games to licensed markets around the world. BetMGM is delighted to add their popular titles to our world-class games portfolio.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.27 per cent higher at SEK1,453.40 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.