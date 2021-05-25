This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Microgaming agrees deal with Gold Coin Studios

25th May 2021 6:32 am GMT
Microgaming has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Reno-based slot developer Gold Coin Studios.

Gold Coin Studios has already launched five games on Microgaming's platform, and now becomes the latest addition to its network of exclusive independent game designers, alongside the likes of Aurum Signature Studios and Neko Games among others.

Gold Coin's first game Arthur's Gold went live via Microgaming in July of last year, followed by the release of Aquatic Treasures, Animals of Africa, and Bushi Sushi.

Last week, the studio released its fifth title with the launch of Silver Seas, which features Microgaming's EpicStrike mechanic. Further content, including Treasure Tracks, will be rolled out in July and during the rest of the year.

“All of us here at Gold Coin Studios are thrilled to work with Microgaming and have had a brilliant experience so far," said Gold Coin Studios CEO John Duffy. "Our extensive land-based gaming experience has given us a great base to work from and we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got coming up.”

Microgaming director of games Andrew Booth added: "Gold Coin Studios have already given us some great games over the past year since they joined Microgaming. I’m looking forward to seeing them continue to cement their place in our roster of exclusive studios.”

