Wazdan rolls out new deep sea-themed slot Prosperity Pearls

Malta-based gaming supplier Wazdan has launched a new Asian-themed slot Prosperity Pearls.

In its latest Hold the Jackpot title, Prosperity Pearls is a 25-reel slot based on a 5x5 matrix grid with a pays-anywhere capability, with players needing to land a minimum of 10 identical symbols to trigger a win.

A bonus feature is triggered if six White Pearls land, taking players to the Hold the Jackpot round, where they are granted three re-spins to find as many Bonus symbols as possible. A re-spin is triggered if three, four, or five White Pearl symbols land on a single spin, giving players an extra chance of activating the Hold the Jackpot bonus.

“Prosperity Pearls is the latest addition to our thrilling Hold the Jackpot portfolio,” said Wazdan chief commercial officer Andrzej Hyla. “With new Bonus symbols, accumulating and multiplying players’ wins, or awarding mystery prizes, the bonus feature is even more entertaining and will provide players with immersive experiences, as they submerge into this new adventure for a chance to Hold the Jackpot.

“With re-triggerable jackpots and cumulative wins in the Hold the Jackpot round, we’re giving fans more chances than ever to win big in this deep sea adventure.”