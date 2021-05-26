GAN agrees deal to take Soaring Eagle online in Michigan

New York-listed iGaming technology supplier GAN has signed up its fourth client in Michigan through a new platform supply deal with Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

The binding agreement with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, owner and operator of the largest casino in the state, will see GAN deploy its GameSTACK platform to power the operator’s iGaming and online sports betting operations.

The agreement marks GAN’s fourth client in Michigan and ninth in the United States for iGaming and online sports betting.

“We are thankful for Soaring Eagle’s confidence in our B2B platform offering and the opportunity to partner together,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit. “We look forward to powering the Soaring Eagle brand in Michigan with our highly optimized technology platform and enabling them to efficiently attract loyal sports betting and iGaming players.

“The Michigan market is off to a great start with expectations that it will surpass $1 billion in gross operator revenue in its first twelve months of operations. Given Soaring Eagle’s strong brand, sizeable database and experience, we expect them to capture their fair share when they launch this fall.”

Soaring Eagle chief operating officer David Charles commented: “We are excited to leverage GAN’s proven Michigan platform capability and expertise to introduce an exciting online casino and sportsbook, which will allow us a new way to engage with our patrons.

“GAN has a proven solution and has demonstrated their ability to bring their platform to market quickly in Michigan. We look forward to collaborating with the team at GAN and our shared future together.”

Shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed 1.5 per cent higher at $16.24 per share in New York Tuesday.