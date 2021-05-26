Amelco integrates NetEnt content onto US gaming platform

Gaming technology supplier Amelco has expanded its US-facing iGaming platform with the integration of content from Evolution-owned slot specialist NetEnt.

The agreement sees NetEnt’s portfolio of slots go live with a number of Amelco’s leading operator partners in the United States, including branded hits such as Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen and Narcos, as well as popular titles Divine Fortune and Starburst.

Amelco’s platform is currently live across six US states, including Michigan, Colorado and Pennsylvania, with further integrations and new market launches expected to be announced in the near future. Its operator partners include Entain, Flutter Entertainment, The Stars Group, William Hill and FOX BET.

“We’re delighted to go live with one of the slot industry’s true leaders - with a hard-earned reputation as one of the world’s leading casino brands,” said Brandon Walker, head of Amelco USA. “The first of many announcements in the coming months, we’ve lined up our platform to offer our US customers the very best across slots, table games and live casino, alongside our market leading sportsbook services. We look forward to a productive relationship with NetEnt.”

Evolution North America commercial director Jeff Millar commented: “Amelco has a strong presence in the United States already and we’re thrilled to be able to enter a partnership that will see us further expand our fast-growing US reach. With so much scope for growth across the country, it is a very exciting time to be working together and we’re eager to see what we can achieve.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 3.03 per cent higher at SEK1,516.80 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.