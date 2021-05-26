Relax Gaming agrees supply deal with MaxBet.ro

Leading iGaming aggregator Relax Gaming has expanded its roster of clients in the regulated Romanian gaming market with the addition of MaxBet.ro.

The operator will add Relax Gaming’s entire suite of proprietary titles to its online casino offering, including titles such Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train 2.

“With MaxBet.ro’s strong reputation and reach in Romania, this partnership significantly raises our profile among players there and further reinforces our footprint in an important European market,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“Our games provide a high level of quality and variety to suit different player preferences, meeting MaxBet.ro’s requirements for gaming content that appeals to a diverse range of customer profiles. I’m sure their players are going to enjoy them hugely.”

Victor Rusinov, CEO at Maxbet.ro, commented: “Creating a highly entertaining experience for MaxBet.ro customers is the main goal of our company. We are thrilled to have added the multi-awarded ‘Provider of the Year’ to our portfolio. I’m sure our players will be excited to have the iconic hit game Money Train 2 available on our site, alongside all the other stunning titles from Relax Gaming.”