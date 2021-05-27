Slotmill readies Vegas Gold slot launch

Stockholm-based slot developer Slotmill has unveiled its next release, the Las Vegas-themed slot title Vegas Gold.

Set for release on May 31, the new game features timeless Vegas symbols such as 7’s, gold bars and dice and is based on the popular matching symbols concept which Slotmill introduced with Neon Dreams earlier this year.

Vegas Gold holds both re-spins during which six additional reels can be unlocked and a Free Spins bonus feature with re-spins and progressive win multipliers.

“We see a strong demand for classic slots and believe that player expectations and preferences is gradually changing,” said Slotmill product owner Jamie Boyle. “With our 'Slotmill Classics' series, we want to offer players well established casino symbols and themes with new feature concepts packaged in a modern format.

“Our quest to develop slot games optimized for the mobile channel continues and despite full HD graphics and animations Vegas Gold comes in at just over 8MB which is a fantastic achievement by our team.”