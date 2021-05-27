This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube expands in Switzerland with Casino Du Lac Genève’s Pasino.ch

27th May 2021 10:34 am GMT
Novomatic Interactive division Greentube continues to expand its presence in Switzerland after going live with Casino Du Lac Genève’s Pasino.ch online casino.

Greentube’s content has been available to customers of the Partouche-owned land-based casino for a number of years, and has now been rolled out for the operator’s online players, including top-performing titles such as Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Super Cherry 5000 and Sizzling Hot deluxe.

Additional games from the Greentube Collections portfolio of titles will be launched throughout the year.

“Casino Du Lac in Genève is one of the most prestigious and well-known land-based casinos in Switzerland,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “We are more than pleased to further strengthen our position in the market with this partnership.

“Our very well-balanced and localised portfolio of games has proven to be the clear favourite among Swiss players and this deal will help pasino.ch strengthen its online presence further.”

Pasino.ch CEO Arieh Ghnassia commented: “Our moto at Pasino is ‘How We Work Together, How We Win Together’. Working with Greentube is mandatory for us in order to deliver high standard of quality services and the best player experience to our players.

“With a proven track record in Switzerland and a diverse game offering, Greentube’s portfolio is perfectly suited to our player’s needs. We have numerous projects in the pipeline and Greentube’s collaboration will help us to take Pasino.ch to the next level.”

