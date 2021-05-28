This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play serves up new magic-themed slot

28th May 2021 9:36 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Evolution

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has released its latest slot title, The Magic Cauldron - Enchanted Brew.

The magic-themed slot uses a 7x7, tumbling reels game engine, with players aiming to match a cluster of five or more matching symbols on adjacent reels to land a win, while two different types of Wild symbols can create winning combinations by substituting other symbols on the reels.

The progressive feature adds winning symbols to the cauldron displayed on the left of the reels to create an enchanted brew and once 25 symbols are collected, players will randomly receive any of the four different modifiers that will be applied to the reels after the feature ends.

The random modifiers include the Befuddlement modifier which changes all high value symbols to low, while Invisibrew removes all low value symbols causing a new tumble. Balm of Transfiguration will also turn a random low paying symbol into a high paying one.

“The Magic Cauldron – Enchanted Brew is another spell-bounding title that we are proud to add to our immersive product range," said Pragmatic Play's chief business development officer, Yossi Barzely. “Taking the theme in an entirely new direction from recent releases, we cannot wait to see how the supernatural slot is received by our global audience.”

The Magic Cauldron - Enchanted Brew is the latest addition to the 200+ titles in Pragmatic Play's games portfolio, joining titles such as Sweet Bonanza and Wolf Gold.

