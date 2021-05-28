Pariplay unveil nordic gods themed slot

Aspire Global's Pariplay has announced the release of its Nordic gods-themed slot title Aesir Treasures.

Nordic gods, Freya, Loki, Thor and Odin are featured in the new 5x3 reel slot game, with each god representing a progressive level of free spins and unique payouts and features.

Players are able to progress through the Great Hall of Asgard Free Spins to unlock more spins with wilds, multipliers and morphing symbols, while the Thunder Spins feature can be triggered at random throughout the base game to transform the five reels into expanded wilds to offer bigger win opportunities..

“Aesir Treasures takes players to a mystical world full of non-stop excitement as they go on a quest to fulfil their destiny as a loyal helper to the Norse gods," said Pariplay CCO, Christine Lewis.

“With a popular theme, beautiful illustrations and adrenaline pumping features, Aesir Treasures is a thrilling addition to our expanding games portfolio that will bring players an out of this world gaming experience.”