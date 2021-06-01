Wazdan launches slot portfolio in the UK with Buzz Bingo

Malta-based games studio Wazdan has launched its portfolio of slots with leading UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo.

Wazdan’s latest commercial agreement gives Buzz Bingo customers access to its Hold the Jackpot titles, including Unicorn Reels, Clover Lady, Burning Stars 3, Sun of Fortune and the recently released Prosperity Pearls.

“Buzz Bingo is an incredibly well-known brand throughout the UK and we’re very pleased to confirm this partnership,” said Wazdan chief commercial officer Andrzej Hyla. “Our games portfolio continues to grow in popularity, accentuated by our innovative features, and we can’t wait to enjoy a positive relationship with Buzz Bingo going forward.”

Buzz Group digital operations manager Kieron Shaw said: “We strive to deliver the very best slots content for our players at buzzbingo.com, so we are delighted to have signed this agreement with Wazdan.

“We’re incredibly excited to share Wazdan games with our players, the sound and art design is second to none and with the vast majority of our players choosing to visit us on their mobile devices, features such as Ultra Lite Mode will ensure they have the very best experience regardless of device or connection.”