Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming continues Nordic expansion with Veikkaus deal

1st June 2021 9:54 am GMT
Relax Gaming has signed a major deal to launch its in-house and third-party slot portfolio with Finnish state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus.

The deal gives Veikkaus’ players with access to Relax Gaming’s expanding library of proprietary content, including popular titles Templar Tumble and Money Train 2, as well as upcoming game launches from its extensive roadmap.

Content from the supplier’s third-party partners will also be made available to Veikkaus through its Silver Bullet and Powered By Relax partnership programmes, initially including latest releases from BTG and Felt.

“Partnering with a Finnish brand as well respected as Veikkaus is a real milestone in our company journey and puts Relax Gaming on the map of the World Lottery Association,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “Our platform expertly collates some of the most coveted slot and casino games in the industry, featuring a vast array of titles which will appeal to the unique demands and preferences of the Finnish market.”

Veikkaus chief product officer Jan Hagelberg added: “Relax Gaming’s full-service platform offers one of the industry’s best catalogues of games - as well its innovative in-house portfolio.

“We are constantly improving our offering to remain the number one operator for Finnish players. While serving our players with the best customer experience and safest online casino available, providing immersive entertainment experiences is at the core of our philosophy. We’re sure that Relax’s games will prove to be an immediate hit.”

Casino Finland iGaming Relax Gaming Slots Veikkaus
