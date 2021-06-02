Scientific Games deploys systems technology in South Dakota and Nebraska

New York-listed Scientific Games has partnered slot route operator AG Trucano to roll out its systems technology across South Dakota and Nebraska.

The agreement sees the supplier’s systems technology deployed across 14 properties in South Dakota and multiple racetracks in Nebraska, including its SDS Slot Management System, iView4, Bally Multiconnect and Servizio solutions.

“We went through a comprehensive evaluation process, encompassing multiple gaming systems providers, and chose Scientific Games to be our Systems technology partner based on careful consideration and extensive due diligence,” said AG Trucano president and owner Bart Hamm.

“With respect to opening new casinos in Nebraska with several thousand EGMs [electronic gaming machines] in a successful and seamless manner, along with replacing our legacy systems-stack in South Dakota, we felt pretty strongly after exhaustive analysis that no other gaming systems provider could deliver on our needs.”

Scientific Games executive vice president and chief revenue officer Bob Parente commented: “Scientific Games Systems solutions are road-tested, scalable, and incredibly well architected to be versatile enough to facilitate large casino operations in Nebraska, and nimble enough to run high-performing operations in South Dakota for AG Trucano.

“It is a testament to the incredible hard work expended every day by the entire Systems team at Scientific Games, that we were able to demonstrate the value that our Systems solutions can bring to AG Trucano’s operations in Nebraska and South Dakota.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 2.74 per cent higher at $74.53 per share in New York Tuesday, having set a new 52-week high of $75.04 per share earlier in the day.