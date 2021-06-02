Everi Digital debuts online slots in West Virginia

New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has launched its online slots in West Virginia for the first time with three of the state's leading iGaming operators.

The company’s iGaming arm Everi Digital has rolled out its content in the state with operators BetMGM, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers through its proprietary Spark Remote Game Server (RGS).

The supplier has initially gone live with 36 games, including titles such as Atomic Meltdown, Cash Machine, Double Ruby, Triple Threat, and Smokin 777.

The launch in West Virginia adds to Everi's existing iGaming supply deals with the three operators in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“The launch of our iGaming content across several sites in West Virginia with trusted partners in BetMGM, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive, is another step forward for our Digital gaming initiatives as it introduces our distinct gaming library to West Virginia online players for the first time,” said David Lucchese, executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital for Everi.

“This move expands the footprint of our state-of-the-art RGS platform and we're confident our compelling games will be popular in this new market, adding to our growing online community.”

Shares in Everi Holdings Inc (NYS:EVRI) gained 1.25 per cent to close at $20.99 per share in New York Tuesday, just off their 52-week high of $21.26 per share set on May 27.