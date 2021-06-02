This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming launches latest slot Top Dawg$

2nd June 2021 9:57 am GMT
Malta-based gaming supplier Relax Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with latest release Top Dawg$.

Utilising a hip-hop beat, the game is brought to life with an urban soundtrack and is packed with features including free spins, Mystery Respins and wins of up to 25,000x as players attempt to make it rain.

The Free Spins round is triggered by three or more bonus symbols, and if Sticky Wilds with a multiplier land on a win line with other multipliers, they stack up to 7x each. Mystery Respins activate when landing a mystery symbol on reel five. Every time a new Mystery Symbol lands, another respin is triggered.

“Top Dawg$ is a hugely fun title,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Featuring some fantastically animated characters and a great hip-hop soundtrack, the theme has been developed to wonderful effect to offer a really unique experience.

“Its fast-paced multiplier gameplay will no doubt be a hit with players everywhere - and it’s a superb addition to our proprietary line-up.”

