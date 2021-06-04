This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

Microgaming enters live casino with On Air Entertainment

4th June 2021 9:22 am GMT
Microgaming
Evolution

Microgaming is expanding into the Live Casino vertical through its backing of Malta-based live dealer specialist On Air Entertainment.

Powered by Microgaming, On Air Entertainment operates a state-of-the-art studio in Riga, Latvia, with developers based in both Latvia and Estonia. It is expected to launch a range of classic and bespoke live casino games in early 2022.

“On Air Entertainment represents a new evolution of live casino gaming, possessing all the experience, talent and passion required to innovate in the live casino space,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “I am delighted that Microgaming is playing an integral part in their exciting journey.”

On Air Entertainment is headed up by managing director Andres Rengifo, who previously worked for Evolution and NetEnt, as well as serving as head of live casino for William Hill.

“Our vision is to be the global innovator of choice for tailored live casino experiences, and to achieve this we’re bringing together the very brightest and best live casino talent from across the industry,” said Rengifo.

“Powered by Microgaming, we will have access to unrivalled customer and market reach - this is a game-changer for us, and we can’t wait to begin broadcasting together.”

Related Tags
iGaming Live Casino Microgaming On Air Entertainment
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Microgaming agrees deal with Gold Coin Studios

Microgaming’s Mega Moolah sets new €19.4m payout record

GameCo expands team with new senior executive appointments

32Red player wins £15.2m via Microgaming’s WowPot progressive jackpot

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

Slot developer Fantasma Games begins trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Microgaming, Leap Gaming and more

Karamba enters Pay N Play market with Griffon Casino launch

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Relax Gaming strengthens commercial team to grow UK presence

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

Fast Track names Jean-Luc Ferrière as chief commercial officer

BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution