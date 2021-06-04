Microgaming enters live casino with On Air Entertainment

Microgaming is expanding into the Live Casino vertical through its backing of Malta-based live dealer specialist On Air Entertainment.

Powered by Microgaming, On Air Entertainment operates a state-of-the-art studio in Riga, Latvia, with developers based in both Latvia and Estonia. It is expected to launch a range of classic and bespoke live casino games in early 2022.

“On Air Entertainment represents a new evolution of live casino gaming, possessing all the experience, talent and passion required to innovate in the live casino space,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “I am delighted that Microgaming is playing an integral part in their exciting journey.”

On Air Entertainment is headed up by managing director Andres Rengifo, who previously worked for Evolution and NetEnt, as well as serving as head of live casino for William Hill.

“Our vision is to be the global innovator of choice for tailored live casino experiences, and to achieve this we’re bringing together the very brightest and best live casino talent from across the industry,” said Rengifo.

“Powered by Microgaming, we will have access to unrivalled customer and market reach - this is a game-changer for us, and we can’t wait to begin broadcasting together.”