AGS goes online in Canada with Loto-Québec

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has launched its online casino content in Canada for the first time through a partnership with Scientific Games.

Rakin’ Bacon! is the first title from AGS to go live with Loto-Québec via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform, with further games to be rolled out in the near future.

“Launching in Canada is the next step for AGS and our aim to bring our content to the widest audience and we are thrilled to have Rakin’ Bacon as the first title to go live with Loto-Québec and we are looking forward to seeing our games resonate with Canadian players,” said AGS executive vice president of operations Matt Reback.

Loto-Québec acting senior director of products and Iinovation Stéphane Martel commented: “This agreement and launch underpins our relationship with Scientific Games and how the OpenGaming platform is a key component in offering a vast array of content to our players.”

SG Digital commercial director for Canada and LatAm Marc Crean added: “We're pleased to welcome AGS to the Open Gaming ecosystem in Canada and we're sure their content will be a massive success for Loto-Québec and our other Canadian partners.”

Shares in AGS Inc (NSQ:AGS) closed down 2.10 per cent at $10.26 per share in New York Friday, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed marginally lower at $73.59.