This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

AGS goes online in Canada with Loto-Québec

7th June 2021 8:19 am GMT
Evolution

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has launched its online casino content in Canada for the first time through a partnership with Scientific Games.

Rakin’ Bacon! is the first title from AGS to go live with Loto-Québec via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform, with further games to be rolled out in the near future.

“Launching in Canada is the next step for AGS and our aim to bring our content to the widest audience and we are thrilled to have Rakin’ Bacon as the first title to go live with Loto-Québec and we are looking forward to seeing our games resonate with Canadian players,” said AGS executive vice president of operations Matt Reback.

Loto-Québec acting senior director of products and Iinovation Stéphane Martel commented: “This agreement and launch underpins our relationship with Scientific Games and how the OpenGaming platform is a key component in offering a vast array of content to our players.”

SG Digital commercial director for Canada and LatAm Marc Crean added: “We're pleased to welcome AGS to the Open Gaming ecosystem in Canada and we're sure their content will be a massive success for Loto-Québec and our other Canadian partners.”

Shares in AGS Inc (NSQ:AGS) closed down 2.10 per cent at $10.26 per share in New York Friday, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed marginally lower at $73.59.

Related Tags
AGS Canada Casino iGaming Loto-Quebec OpenGaming Scientific Games Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

SkillOnNet partners Caesars to launch PlayOJO brand in New Jersey

William Hill debuts in Latin America with Colombia sportsbook launch

Play’n GO secures new supplier licence in Greece

Betsson approved for online gaming and betting launch in Greece

IMG Arena secures in-play distribution rights for PGA Championship

Creating and executing an optimum release strategy in a competitive market

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

Caesars to invest $400m to upgrade Atlantic City casinos

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Fantasma Games

RSI launches BetRivers.com casino in West Virginia

BetMGM teams up with US sports radio broadcaster Audacy

Playtech unveils first US live casino studio in Michigan

Crown Resorts shares soar on AUD$8bn acquisition proposal

Scout Gaming rolls out daily fantasy sports in Brazil with Betsson

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution