This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

Playson granted approval to launch in Greece

9th June 2021 6:43 am GMT
Evolution

Playson has become the latest gaming supplier to be granted a licence to enter Greece’s regulated iGaming market.

The approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) sees a wide range of popular Playson titles licensed in Greece, including Solar Queen, Wolf Power: Hold and Win and Legend of Cleopatra Megaways.

“We are delighted to receive a licence that ensures a continuation and expansion of our hit games within the newly regulated territory of Greece, a fast-growing market at the heart of a crucial region for Playson,” said Playson general counsel Andrei Andronic. “We have an appetite for regulated markets and we are delighted to add a new license to our portfolio.

“This latest news demonstrates our credentials for providing the best and safest games to our partners. We’re excited to begin a new chapter in Greece and build our presence in the months ahead.”

Related Tags
Casino Greece Hellenic Gaming Commission iGaming Playson Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Booongo, OneTouch and more

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Microgaming, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Yggdrasil, Green Jade Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, GAMING1, Blueprint Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Greentube
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution