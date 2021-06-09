Playson granted approval to launch in Greece

Playson has become the latest gaming supplier to be granted a licence to enter Greece’s regulated iGaming market.

The approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) sees a wide range of popular Playson titles licensed in Greece, including Solar Queen, Wolf Power: Hold and Win and Legend of Cleopatra Megaways.

“We are delighted to receive a licence that ensures a continuation and expansion of our hit games within the newly regulated territory of Greece, a fast-growing market at the heart of a crucial region for Playson,” said Playson general counsel Andrei Andronic. “We have an appetite for regulated markets and we are delighted to add a new license to our portfolio.

“This latest news demonstrates our credentials for providing the best and safest games to our partners. We’re excited to begin a new chapter in Greece and build our presence in the months ahead.”