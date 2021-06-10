This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino for Unibet

10th June 2021 8:12 am GMT
Evolution

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has gone live with its dedicated live casino environment for Kindred Group's flagship Unibet brand.

The launch gives Unibet customers access to live gaming tables such as Blackjack and Roulette broadcast live from Pragmatic's state-of-the-art studio in Bucharest.

"Yet another landmark moment occurs for Pragmatic Play as we take a dedicated studio live with Unibet," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. "Dedicated environments ensure that players have an incredibly bespoke gaming experience as they enjoy some of the most engaging live casino games in the industry, and we're extremely proud of hitting this milestone."

Kindred Group head of casino and gaming, David Robertson, commented: "Pragmatic Play’s live casino portfolio provides amazing gaming products built to the highest standards and we’re very pleased to be able to offer them all to our Unibet customers through a dedicated studio which has been tailored to our needs."

“It is a real statement of the closeness of our relationship, and we can’t wait to see how our players enjoy the dedicated environment."

Related Tags
iGaming Kindred Group Live Casino Pragmatic Play Unibet
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

Pragmatic Play serves up new magic-themed slot

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

Pragmatic Play and 32Red agree long-term partnership

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

Pragmatic Solutions adds Optimove CRM to PAM platform

Pragmatic Play and Kaizen Gaming expand partnership

Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, iSoftBet, OneTouch and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Pragmatic Play launches Buffalo King Megaways

Sportradar
Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
Wa
Greentube
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution