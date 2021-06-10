Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino for Unibet

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has gone live with its dedicated live casino environment for Kindred Group's flagship Unibet brand.

The launch gives Unibet customers access to live gaming tables such as Blackjack and Roulette broadcast live from Pragmatic's state-of-the-art studio in Bucharest.

"Yet another landmark moment occurs for Pragmatic Play as we take a dedicated studio live with Unibet," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. "Dedicated environments ensure that players have an incredibly bespoke gaming experience as they enjoy some of the most engaging live casino games in the industry, and we're extremely proud of hitting this milestone."

Kindred Group head of casino and gaming, David Robertson, commented: "Pragmatic Play’s live casino portfolio provides amazing gaming products built to the highest standards and we’re very pleased to be able to offer them all to our Unibet customers through a dedicated studio which has been tailored to our needs."

“It is a real statement of the closeness of our relationship, and we can’t wait to see how our players enjoy the dedicated environment."