Stake.com to launch in UK with Aspire Global solutions

Stockholm-listed supplier Aspire Global has agreed a deal to power the launch of Stake.com's online betting and gaming site in the United Kingdom.

Aspire will provide its full proprietary solution to Stake, including platform, sportsbook, games, game aggregator and managed services.

“When we planned our expansion to the regulated UK market, we searched for a partner who can provide the entire iGaming offering and is renowned for its technology, expertise and products," said Stake.com CEO Mladen Vuckovic.

"Aspire Global met our high standards and will offer our players a unique experience across multiple verticals. We look forward to continue our expansion together with Aspire Global.”

Stake's launch in the UK follows the companies recent international growth and partnership with UFC to serve as an official betting partner in Latin America and Asia, with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou serving as Stake.com brand ambassadors.

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “We are thrilled to partner with such a strong, fast-growing brand as Stake.com which provides an innovative gaming experience. This partnership is yet another proof of the strength and attractiveness in our complete iGaming offering.

"We look forward to support Stake.com in further strengthening their position as a fast-growing, innovative iGaming company in the large UK market.”

