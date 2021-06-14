This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Stake.com to launch in UK with Aspire Global solutions

14th June 2021 9:32 am GMT
Aspire Global
Evolution

Stockholm-listed supplier Aspire Global has agreed a deal to power the launch of Stake.com's online betting and gaming site in the United Kingdom.

Aspire will provide its full proprietary solution to Stake, including platform, sportsbook, games, game aggregator and managed services.

“When we planned our expansion to the regulated UK market, we searched for a partner who can provide the entire iGaming offering and is renowned for its technology, expertise and products," said Stake.com CEO Mladen Vuckovic.

"Aspire Global met our high standards and will offer our players a unique experience across multiple verticals. We look forward to continue our expansion together with Aspire Global.”

Stake's launch in the UK follows the companies recent international growth and partnership with UFC to serve as an official betting partner in Latin America and Asia, with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou serving as Stake.com brand ambassadors.

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “We are thrilled to partner with such a strong, fast-growing brand as Stake.com which provides an innovative gaming experience. This partnership is yet another proof of the strength and attractiveness in our complete iGaming offering.

"We look forward to support Stake.com in further strengthening their position as a fast-growing, innovative iGaming company in the large UK market.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.64 per cent higher at SEK63.30 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

Related Tags
Aspire Global iGaming Sports Betting Stake.com United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

Pariplay granted supplier licence to enter Greece

Pariplay adds Helio Gaming to Fusion platform

Swedish Court of Appeal lowers penalty fees for self-exclusion failings

Aspire Global agrees deal to take Ireland’s Funfair Casino online

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

Pariplay unveil nordic gods themed slot

William Hill debuts in Latin America with Colombia sportsbook launch

The promises and challenges of a regulated Germany

Pariplay targets US iGaming expansion with Amelco integration

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

Aspire Global shares hit new high after record Q1

Pariplay rolls out Fusion platform to lottery operator Tenlot

Aspire Global integrates Pariplay and BtoBet platforms

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

Wa
Greentube
Sportradar
Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution