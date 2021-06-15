This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Microgaming partners with DoubleUp Group’s flagship casino project

15th June 2021 8:24 am GMT
Microgaming
Evolution

Microgaming has entered into a partnership with online gaming startup DoubleUp Group to provide its wide portfolio of games to new iGaming brand Doggo Casino.

The integration with Microgaming's aggregator platform gives Doggo Casino access to hundreds of top titles, including exclusive and new games from Microgaming's network of independent studios.

“DoubleUp Group is entirely focused on providing a retention-focused player experience which makes Microgaming the perfect partner for them,” said Microgaming chief operations officer Andrew Clucas. “The Doggo Casino audience will not only have instant access to our new and exclusive content released each month but also hit titles from our awesome partner studios. DoubleUp Group has a great future ahead and we are excited to be part of their journey.”

DoubleUp Group managing director Ale Rallo commented: “There are many competing iGaming providers, but Microgaming is the perfect partner for DoubleUp Group’s launch strategy. Microgaming’s mammoth status and unparalleled game portfolio ensures player engagement and longevity. Together, we’ll create an enviable online casino.”

