EveryMatrix agrees deal to take Mexican casino operator Foliatti online

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has strengthened its position in Latin America with a new partnership to power the online launch of Mexican casino operator Group Foliatti.

The new Foliatti Casino iGaming offering will be powered by EveryMatrix's turnkey platform, providing casino integration, a fully managed sportsbook, cross-product bonus system and player management platform.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce Foliatti, one of the largest brick-and-mortar casino corporations in Mexico, as our first turnkey customer in this country," said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman. "Not only will our product suite set up the Foliatti brand for success in the Mexican market, but it will also give us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the full capabilities of our platform."

Foliatti Group director Andres Madrigal commented: "We’ve been searching for a supplier who can set the foundation for our success in the Mexican online gaming market, and we are confident we have found it in EveryMatrix.

"As a leading turnkey provider in today’s global market, they have proven solid service expertize, impressive product capacities and the flexibility we need to start and grow our online venture."