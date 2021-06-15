This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

EveryMatrix agrees deal to take Mexican casino operator Foliatti online

15th June 2021 8:11 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has strengthened its position in Latin America with a new partnership to power the online launch of Mexican casino operator Group Foliatti.

The new Foliatti Casino iGaming offering will be powered by EveryMatrix's turnkey platform, providing casino integration, a fully managed sportsbook, cross-product bonus system and player management platform.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce Foliatti, one of the largest brick-and-mortar casino corporations in Mexico, as our first turnkey customer in this country," said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman. "Not only will our product suite set up the Foliatti brand for success in the Mexican market, but it will also give us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the full capabilities of our platform."

Foliatti Group director Andres Madrigal commented: "We’ve been searching for a supplier who can set the foundation for our success in the Mexican online gaming market, and we are confident we have found it in EveryMatrix.

"As a leading turnkey provider in today’s global market, they have proven solid service expertize, impressive product capacities and the flexibility we need to start and grow our online venture."

Related Tags
Casino EveryMatrix Group Foliatti iGaming Latin America Mexico Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

EveryMatrix opens new game development studio in Florida

EveryMatrix acquires stake in Lady Luck Games

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

EveryMatrix brings in Staffan Cnattingius to head up Latin America expansion

GI Games Integrations: BGaming, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

EveryMatrix: the bigger picture of bonuses in iGaming

GI Games Round-up: Stakelogic, Spearhead, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, IGT, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

Wa
Greentube
Sportradar
Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution