Playtech seals exclusive gaming partnership with AMC Networks

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has partnered AMC Networks to secure the exclusive worldwide rights to a range of AMC and WE tv branded titles.

The multi-title gaming partnership will see Playtech develop and distribute new casino games based on AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise and WE tv’s Bridezillas and the Marriage Boot Camp franchise, with the games set for release later this year and into 2022.

“We are honoured to have been chosen as AMC Networks’ exclusive partner to bring their flagship brands to the online gaming market,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Playtech has a long and proud history of combining the very best brands with our industry leading products; this new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering an entertainment-led experience to key strategic audiences across regulated markets.”

Playtech head of strategic partnership and entertainment Aaron Berndtson commented: “The Walking Dead is a once-in-a-generation franchise, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class games true to the loyal and passionate audience.

“Additionally, to partner on the iconic Bridezillas and Marriage Boot Camp brands, which have been part of the lexicon for years, complements our branded content strategy to deliver the most engaging entertainment experience in the market. We cannot wait to start working together with AMC Networks to bring these products to life.”

AMC Networks vice president of games Clayton Neuman added: “From undead hordes of flesh-eating walkers to an army of enraged brides, AMC Networks is home to some of the most explosive dramas on television. We are delighted to partner with Playtech to deliver that same action and excitement from our iconic brands for the first time in a world-class online gaming experience.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at 455.50 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.