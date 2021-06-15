Relax Gaming adds Leap Gaming to distribution platform

Casino content provider Relax Gaming has signed up Leap Gaming as its latest studio partner.

Leap Gaming’s suite of games will now be available through the supplier’s Powered By Relax distribution platform, including titles Football Cup, EuroLeague Legends, Aztec Stargems and Wild Gods.

“Leap Gaming’s focus on contemporary gaming and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our operators,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “The deal shines a light on the value that Powered By Relax adds for us, our partners, and clients -providing quality as well as quantity to leading casinos at unmatched speed. We look forward to many years of success together.”

Leap Gaming CEO Yariv Lissauer commented: “We are delighted about this partnership with Relax Gaming, which will allow our entire portfolio to gain enhanced visibility across key operators in the industry.

“Relax is a highly reputable gaming content hub that serves many household gaming brands. We look forward to a long-lasting and prosperous partnership.”

Last year Relax added 13 gaming suppliers to its Powered By Relax platform, with further content expected to be added in the coming months.