Gaming Intelligence
Pronet Gaming adds Incentive Games to platform offering

16th June 2021 8:12 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has expanded its online casino platform with the addition of sports-themed titles from developer Incentive Games.

The games are designed to appeal to customers who may not normally be interested in online casino games and present a cross-sell opportunity to Pronet Gaming clients, with the rollout coinciding with the Euro 2020 and the Copa America football tournaments.

"Pronet Gaming has received international recognition for both their casino and sports betting platform. Our entertaining games will help their clients acquire and retain players, giving them an advantage in competitive markets," said Incentive Games CEO John Gordon.

"Pronet Gaming is an organisation that innovates with the purpose to bring value to their operator clients and this is exactly why our products are such a good match. We are truly excited to work with them and their continually expanding client base."

Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst added: “The continued high quality of our platform depends on the strength of its content, making Incentive Games an ideal partner as we serve our operators with a wide variety of games.

"Their innovative approach to games design and cross-sell appeal makes them an ideal partner as we continue to serve operators with an array of premium content."

