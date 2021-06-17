Playtech launches new Cash Collect suite of slots

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has unveiled the first two games from its new Cash Collect suite of slots.

Now available on Playtech's Sahara Riches and Atlantis games, the new mechanic behind Cash Collect is built around a special main game symbol that awards on-reel cash prizes and determines the number of Free Games.

Each game also has its own distinct feature, such as freezing Cash Collect symbols in Sahara Riches and prize pot-boosting gold coins in Atlantis, offering players something new with each release. All games in the suite also give players the chance to win one of four in-game prizes.

“We’re delighted to see players have responded so positively to Cash Collect so quickly,” said Playtech director of casino James Frendo. “It may be early days yet, but all the signs are that the Cash Collect brand is set to follow in the footsteps of some of our most popular game suites.”

Frendo explained that the strategy behind Playtech’s power suites is to combine the best in innovative slot design and mechanics with a distinctive narrative, look and feel to engage players with a brand.

“Players look forward to new releases within the suite and, with features unique to each individual game, can enjoy gameplay that is fresh yet familiar,” he added. “Our Age of the Gods and Fire Blaze suites are already well-established cross-vertical hits, and more recently, our Power Zones suite has quickly gained and retained popularity. We’re confident that the Cash Collect suite has the same potential to be a long-term favourite with players.”

Entain gaming product director Colin Cole-Johnson commented: “Our mission is to offer our customers the best and most exciting content and we are delighted to bring the Cash Collect concept to our UK players across brands including Ladbrokes, Coral, PartyCasino and Gala.

“Sahara Riches became an instant player favourite during our exclusivity period and we’re very much looking forward to be the first operator to be able to offer Atlantis and future releases in the suite to our players. Delivering the best in gaming entertainment is our business.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally higher at 454.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.