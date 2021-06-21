Gaming Realms partners IGT on new Slingo titles

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has agreed a deal to produce Slingo versions of popular slot titles from International Game Technology (IGT).

The licensing agreement will see Gaming Realms apply the Slingo treatment to IGT slot brands such as Cleopatra and Da Vinci Diamonds.

“Combining Slingo with IGT’s iconic proprietary gaming brands represents a compelling partnership, as we accelerate expansion across the U.S. and European markets,” said Gaming Realms chief executive Michael Buckley.

“Given the popularity of IGT’s titles, this is a fantastic opportunity for Gaming Realms to introduce its Slingo genre to new audiences and welcome a new generation of Slingo fans.”

Enrico Drago, SVP of IGT PlayDigital, said that the partnership with Gaming Realms will help to extend the reach of some of IGT’s top-performing casino brands.

“These iconic IGT brands are widely recognized by land-based and digital players alike, which will assist Gaming Realms with its goal of creating new Slingo players, while reinforcing the power of IGT’s brands in the fast-growing online market,” he added.

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) closed 3.71 per cent higher at 34.22 per share in London Friday, while shares in International Game Technology Plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 3.26 per cent lower at $22.88 per share in New York.