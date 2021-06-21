This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Gaming Realms partners IGT on new Slingo titles

21st June 2021 8:52 am GMT
Slingo
Evolution

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has agreed a deal to produce Slingo versions of popular slot titles from International Game Technology (IGT).

The licensing agreement will see Gaming Realms apply the Slingo treatment to IGT slot brands such as Cleopatra and Da Vinci Diamonds.

“Combining Slingo with IGT’s iconic proprietary gaming brands represents a compelling partnership, as we accelerate expansion across the U.S. and European markets,” said Gaming Realms chief executive Michael Buckley.

“Given the popularity of IGT’s titles, this is a fantastic opportunity for Gaming Realms to introduce its Slingo genre to new audiences and welcome a new generation of Slingo fans.”

Enrico Drago, SVP of IGT PlayDigital, said that the partnership with Gaming Realms will help to extend the reach of some of IGT’s top-performing casino brands.

“These iconic IGT brands are widely recognized by land-based and digital players alike, which will assist Gaming Realms with its goal of creating new Slingo players, while reinforcing the power of IGT’s brands in the fast-growing online market,” he added.

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) closed 3.71 per cent higher at 34.22 per share in London Friday, while shares in International Game Technology Plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 3.26 per cent lower at $22.88 per share in New York.

Related Tags
Gaming Realms iGaming IGT International Game Technology Slingo Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

Gaming Realms approved to launch Slingo in Pennsylvania

Gaming Realms signs Slingo license extension with Scientific Games

Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

Gaming Realms eyes increased visibility from US investors

Gaming Realms grows full year revenue by 66%

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Gaming Realms and NetEnt unveil new Slingo Starburst slot

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Gaming Realms sees strong revenue growth in 2020

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Gaming Realms launches Slingo Portfolio in Italy

Gaming Realms seals direct integration deal with BetMGM

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

Gaming Realms renews Rainbow Riches licensing deal with SG

G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution