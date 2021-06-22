This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming to create exclusive LGBTQ+ avatars for Kindred players

22nd June 2021 9:30 am GMT
Evolution

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group is collaborating with casino supplier Relax Gaming to create exclusive LGBTQ+ avatars for its customers.

The partnership is a result of an internal Kindred LGBTQ+ Network meeting to celebrate Pride Month and provide an alternative option for customers to present themselves online.

“The accumulative impact over time of these adjustments and inclusion is important for minority-identifying individuals and I am glad that we, as a company, can be a part of that,” said Kindred Group chief human resources officer Gavin Hayward. “Internally it means Kindred employees can be proud to work for a diverse and inclusive company, whatever their gender or sexual identity.

“This is not a tick-box exercise for Kindred, this is aligned with our corporate values and our broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. It might be seen as a small thing for many but we know it brings reassurance that most LGBTQ+ people don’t often see.”

Katharine Arnsby, poker and bingo team lead and member of Kindred’s LGBTQ+ Network, commented: “It’s amazing to work for a company that is open to suggestions like this. It’s a big world, and there are a lot of different people out there.

“I have been part of the LGBTQ+ community for many years, and I’m thrilled to see these acknowledgements of inclusion from the mainstream. The difference is vast from when I started in this industry 20 years ago, and it’s thanks to individuals and companies like Kindred driving change.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 1.42 per cent lower at SEK135.65 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

