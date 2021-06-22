This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming launches Spirit of the Beast slot

22nd June 2021 9:48 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has released a new Native America-themed slot game, Spirit of the Beast.

Set in the heart of the North American wild, Spirit of the Beast is a 5x3 title boasting a 96.52 per cent return to player (RTP) and featuring symbols such as bears, bulls, wolves, horses and eagles.

The slot’s random feature may be awarded at the start of any spin. One high pay symbol is randomly selected to become stacked on all reels while all other high pay symbols are removed from the reels. This presents the chance of filling the entire reel area with the selected high pay symbol.

Free spin symbols are present on reels two, three and four, awarding 12 free spins when they are triggered. There are six multipliers to be won in Free Spins, which award up to 10,000x bet.

“Spirit of the Beast immerses players in a calm environment that is contrasted by the thrills and action taking place across the reels,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“The soundtrack and art were carefully curated to complement the host of engaging features and wow players. We’re excited to see how players receive it and how many snatch the fantastic 10,000x win.”

