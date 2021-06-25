This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Quik Gaming approved to enter UK iGaming market

25th June 2021 8:16 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-based game development studio Quik Gaming has secured licence approval from Britain's Gambling Commission.

The approval allows the supplier to enter the competitive UK iGaming market for the first time, making its live slot games available to licensed operators in the jurisdiction.

The new UK licence adds to Quik Gaming's existing Malta licence.

“This is a huge step for Quick," said Quik Gaming chief operating officer Timothy Bartolo Parnis. "As the UKGC is known to have strict regulation requirements to comply with.

“We have a long line of parties interested in our innovative unique Live games. We can’t wait to see the joy of players’ faces as they interact with our games for the first time.”

