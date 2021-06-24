Playtech unveils new Shoot for Cash series of arcade-style games

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech is bringing arcade-style play to the casino gaming sector with the launch of its new Shoot for Cash series of games.

Created by Playtech’s in-house content studio Origins, Space Hunter: Shoot for Cash is the first certified shooter game for the UK market and is now available network wide following its initial exclusive release with BetVictor.

The game sees players control power cannons, shooting spaceships for wins and the bigger the ship, the higher the payout. In the Free Shots mode, cannons vary in power level, increasing the potential for a successful hit, while the Supernova Explosion feature destroys all ships in the surrounding area for a major win boost.

“We’re very excited by the potential of Space Hunter and the Shoot for Cash series,” said Playtech head of content unit Eran Gilboa. “For over 40 years, arcade shooters have been a huge favourite with gamers, and bringing this style of gameplay to slots offers something genuinely fresh in regulated casino markets.

“The Shoot for Cash concept and gameplay mechanics have been carefully designed, underlining Playtech’s continued commitment to delivering the best entertainment-led experience to key strategic audiences across regulated markets.”

Amir Levy of Origins commented: “Space Hunter and the wider Shoot for Cash format is unlike anything we’ve produced before. It’s been a major project for Origins studio to create such an innovative format and the result is a massively entertaining title that we are confident will be enjoyed by all kinds of players; slots fans and gamers alike.

“We are proud to deliver a truly original game to audiences in regulated markets worldwide.”

BetVictor casino games manager Nolan Frendo added: “Shoot for Cash is an inventive and highly engaging format, and we’re delighted to have had the opportunity to launch Space Hunter for an exclusive period.

“The player reaction so far has been fantastic, with all the signs being that both Space Hunter and the wider Shoot for Cash concept have what it takes to be long-term favourites.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.13 per cent lower at 474.60 pence per share in London Thursday morning.