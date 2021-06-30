This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

iSoftBet expands Latin American footprint with Doradobet

30th June 2021 9:53 am GMT
Evolution

Online casino supplier iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new deal with operator Doradobet.  

The agreement gives Doradobet players access to iSoftBet’s portfolio of Hold & Win and Megaways games, as well as its collection of player engagement solutions, with the portfolio delivered via an integration with the Virtualsoft platform.

“Latin America is a rapidly growing market at the start of its regulatory journey that has enormous potential, and we’re delighted to grow in the area with Doradobet,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

Doradobet director Augusto Pflucker added: “iSoftBet boasts a premium content offering, from its highly engaging Twisted Tales series to the thrilling Aztec Gold and Hot Spin collections, while it continues to push the boundaries of innovation in every slot. We’re delighted to agree to this deal and eager to see how our customers respond to iSoftBet’s engaging games.”

Casino Doradobet iGaming iSoftBet Latin America Slots Virtualsoft
