Gaming Realms partners EveryMatrix for Slingo distribution

30th June 2021 9:54 am GMT
Evolution

London-listed Gaming Realms is further expanding the reach of its Slingo Originals portfolio of games through a new multi-year licensing and distribution agreement with B2B iGaming software provider EveryMatrix.

The agreement will make the Slingo portfolio available to the global network of operators active on EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine integration platform.

“This is an exciting partnership agreement, especially as operators supporting the drive in these integrations,” said Gareth Scott, Commercial Director of Gaming Realms. “EveryMatrix are strategic partners with several marquee operators that we’re keen to expand our platform and portfolio of games into.”

Amund Stensland, CasinoEngine COO at EveryMatrix, commented: “Adding Slingo Originals' portfolio of exciting titles to our CasinoEngine library is excellent news for our worldwide operators. Gaming Realms has a reputation of taking entertainment to a superior level, and their games have already proved to be successful in many markets.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 0.58 per cent lower at 33.11 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

