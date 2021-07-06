Playzido launches new Linka Gaming mechanic

Endemol Shine Group’s B2B games platform Playzido has launched a new gaming mechanic through a partnership with Beyond Entertainment's Linka Gaming.

Linka games involve scoring links to win prizes with players making numerous small wins (links) as they progress to win potentially huge jackpots.

The mechanic will feature for the first time in Playzido's newly launched LAZO 100k game, a casino-style table game offering bet multipliers ranging from 1.1 up to 100,000 times.

“We are delighted to be the first platform launching the Linka gaming method,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “I have no doubt these games are going to be tremendously popular with players, given their distinctive gameplay and multiple prize-winning opportunities. They will make a great addition to Playzido’s rapidly expanding games portfolio and it’s always great to be able to offer our suppliers something new and unique to the marketplace.”

Beyond Entertainment managing director John Reid commentedd: “We are really excited about this new partnership with Playzido and look forward to working with Stuart and his team to deliver our exciting new range of Linka games.

"All our Linka games have expert design inputs and deliver great maths outputs where it matters the most. We are looking forward to developing and enhancing our partnership with Playzido over the many years to come.”