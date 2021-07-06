Playtech expands Fortuna partnership with PSK launch in Croatia

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has extended its partnership with Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) to launch the operator’s PSK brand in Croatia.

The supplier has successfully migrated the PSK.hr site onto FEG’s unified platform through integrations with Playtech’s IMS and PAM platforms.

The move comes as part of a multi-year project which has seen Playtech migrate six Fortuna brands across five countries onto the platform.

“Fortuna Entertainment Group is a key strategic partner for Playtech, and we have continued to be impressed by its significant growth trajectory as it firmly establishes itself as the leading betting and gaming operator in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

“Our multi-product and omni-channel capabilities, combined with multi-market partnership has proven the strength and stability of Playtech’s IMS platform, and we look forward to building on our excellent working relationship with FEG.”

Fortuna Entertainment Group CEO Per Widerstrom commented: “We are delighted to launch our PSK.hr brand in Croatia on FEG’s unified platform, using Playtech’s industry leading IMS account and wallet solution.

“The success of our strategic partnership with Playtech over the last five years is testament to the strength of our omni-channel offering in Central and Eastern Europe, and we look forward to watching this partnership continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally higher by 0.36 per cent at 451.20 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.