Relax Gaming released poker-themed slot Chip Spin

Casino game developer Relax Gaming has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of poker-themed slot Chip Spin.

Boasting a maximum win of 25000x, the 5x5 slot includes two bonus rounds and a payout mechanic of 259 connected ways.

Three or more bonus symbols trigger the free spins bonus round, where different chips have an array of features; green chips award an added spin, purple chips add a plus one multiplier and black chips convert to sticky wilds.

Landing five or more chips of any variety in the base game will also trigger the Chip Spin Bonus Game.

Starting the Bonus Game with one life, the players’ chips are sticky and keep the reels spinning until no new chips land on the screen and no lives are left.

“I think it’s fair to say that we’ve dealt operators a winning hand with this game,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Our development team has done a great job in creating a game that stands out among the competition.

“Chip Spin not only avails itself of a timelessly popular poker theme that we know resonates well with players, but it’s a great slot experience in its own right, with a host of engaging features ready to wow our fans the world over.”