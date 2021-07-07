Greentube debuts slots in Germany with OnlineCasino Deutschland

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has launched its slot portfolio in Germany’s newly regulated iGaming market with licensed operator OnlineCasino Deutschland.

The launch will see Greentube titles such as Diamond Link: Mighty Emperor, Früchteparadies 10 and Seven Seas Jackpots go live on the operator’s OCD.de and Lilapaloma.de sites.

“We are beyond excited to have finally launched our games portfolio in the newly-regulated and highly-anticipated German market,” said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl. “The country has huge potential and our content has already proven popular with the local audience so we have high hopes for what the future has in store.

“OnlineCasino makes the perfect partner as we introduce our games to online players as they are an established operator with a great focus on responsible gaming, something that is of high importance to us at Greentube.”

OnlineCasino Deutschland CEO and founder Andreas Pfeiffer said: “Greentube’s content is a must-have for a German operator and as the online market opens up nationwide we are thrilled to be the first operator to introduce their renowned games portfolio to local online customers for the first time.

“It is an exciting time for the gaming industry in Germany and we look forward to working together with Greentube to grow our online brand.”