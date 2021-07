Belgian casino supplier and operator Gaming1 has signed a joint venture agreement with US casino operator Delaware North that will be the pair’s exclusive sports betting and iGaming vehicle for the US and Canada.

Labelled Gamewise, the joint venture will supercede Delaware North’s existing agreement with IGT for West Virginia and Arkansas, which was used as an interim solution while the details of the Gamewise deal were negotiated.

Gamewise will power Delaware North’s Betly solution in all [...]