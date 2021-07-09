This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Aspire Global launches new BuyWin feature in Germany

9th July 2021 9:33 am GMT
Aspire Global
Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has launched a new BuyWin tool for licensed operators in Germany’s newly regulated iGaming market.

To compensate for the new 5.3 per cent turnover tax on online casino games in Germany, BuyWin effectively lowers the tax burden for operators using the Pariplay Fusion platform, while offering a higher return to players.

The BuyWin feature can be rolled out across all games from suppliers integrated with the Pariplay Fusion platform, as well as on Pariplay’s proprietary games.

“We are delighted to have developed an innovative new feature which turns a potential barrier into an opportunity for operators navigating the German regulating market,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “Thanks to the work of our in-house development team, BuyWin is a one-of-a-kind solution that is a must for all operators who want to offer the best casino experience for their players in the German market.

“In offering Germany’s best RTP as well as the largest games portfolio on the market through Pariplay, we see the development of BuyWin as a further statement of intent as we continue to grow our presence in regulated markets worldwide.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.50 per cent higher at SEK60.0 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

