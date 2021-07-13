This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

iSoftBet gains iGaming supplier licence in Greece

13th July 2021 6:06 am GMT
Casino games provider iSoftBet has been awarded a licence to supply its content and GAP aggregation platform to licensed operators in the newly regulated Greek market.

The approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission enables iSoftBet to offer its proprietary and third-party content to operators including Betsson, Stoiximan, Interwetten and GVC through its GAP platform.

“We are very proud to be awarded our Greek license and will look to continue improving our compliance programme further with new and upcoming marketing requirements for our games as these are announced,” said iSoftBet compliance manager Mark Halstead.

“This is another landmark moment for the business showing how ahead of the curve we are in entering the latest regulated and regulating markets with the biggest brands. We’re looking forward to launching and showcasing our content and platform power in Greece.”

iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano commented: “We continue to lead the way in compliance excellence, and I’m delighted we will soon be able to offer all our market-leading products in Greece, a market that has huge growth potential.

“Securing licences in emerging markets such as Greece will enable us to do what we do best; offer leading operators the full spectrum of our high-quality proprietary and third-party content, and both launch and accelerate their local brand presence with maximum speed and efficiency via our proven GAP platform and innovative player engagement tools.”

iSoftBet joins the likes of Kalamba and Pariplay as licensed suppliers in Greece's newly regulated iGaming market.

