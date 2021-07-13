This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evoplay releases latest slot Fruit Super Nova 40

13th July 2021 10:37 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Evoplay has unveiled Fruit Super Nova 40, the latest revamped retro title to be launched from its popular Fruit Super Nova Collection of slots.

Packed with Vegas-style symbols, Fruit Super Nova 40 now features 40 paylines and multiple variations on paylines, retro-fruit symbols, as well as a golden star that will pay up to 50x the stake for combinations of three or more.

“Having turned back the clock with the rollout of an initial classic collection earlier in the year, we’ve decided to reface some of the titles by implementing thrilling new mechanics,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk. “Combined with the innovative technology that our games are synonymous with, Fruit Super Nova 40 sets a great benchmark for our planned upcoming launches from our Collection.

“The result of some truly dedicated work from our development teams - we hope it will be one of the most exciting fruit-filled adventures this summer.”

