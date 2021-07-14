Big Time Gaming launches Spicy Meatballs slot

Slot developer Big Time Gaming has released its Spicy Meatballs slot game exclusively with Unibet through an integration with Relax Gaming.

The new slot features Bonus Meatballs, Wild Meatballs and Multiplier Meatballs, rounded off with Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic, in which the number of paylines changes with every spin and can reach anything up to 117,649 possible ways to win.

This number can be increased with MAX Megaways and a bunch of multiplying meatballs taking the game up to millions of ways to win.

Free Spins Mode triggers when five or more reactions occur in the base game. Every Free Spin is guaranteed to begin with a Wild Meatball. When five or more reactions occur in the base game, eight Free Spins are awarded, plus one for each reaction beyond the fifth. Meatball multipliers are held on the trigger and become the staring position for each reel multiplier.

“I want to thank my hardworking team for again delivering a truly awesome game in Spicy Meatballs,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “At BTG, we have painstakingly put together a team of the most talented people in the industry and that’s why our games portfolio is so striking.”

Relax Gaming CEO Tommi Maijala added: “BTG are a big part of the Relax portfolio and we continue to see month on month growth from their product line on our platform. Spicy Meatballs looks like another super hot hit from the power house provider.”