Relax Gaming launches Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has released the latest instalment to its Money Train series of slots with the launch of Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels.

Launched exclusively for the UK market, the new 5x4 slot sees the crew from the original hit reunited, featuring character combos, re-spins, free spins, and new reels to unlock.

In the game, when all possible reels have been activated and all positions occupied, the round comes to a screeching halt, awarding 500 coins with a maximum win standing at 50,000 coins.

“This game is about taking one of 2020’s most popular launches and applying a truly innovative approach to ensure players can get the very best out of entertainment under present regulations,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Built with the UK specifically in mind, we set out to deliver a frequent-hit feature while remaining compliant and I’m delighted to say we have achieved that goal and more.

“Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels not only has the benefit of a successful legacy, but it’s a great slot experience in its own right, with a host of engaging features ready to entice players. We’re hopeful that it will prove to be one of this summer’s hottest hits.”