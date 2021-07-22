Evolution approved to launch first live casino games in Michigan

Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has become the first supplier to be authorised to launch live casino products in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has granted license approval for Evolution to stream its live dealer games from its studio in Southfield from today.

The launch includes Evolution’s blackjack, baccarat and roulette games, with more games to be added in the future.

Some of the state’s leading operators are expected to go live with Evolution’s games, including BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, Golden Nugget, Penn Interactive/Barstool, Rush Street, The Stars Group, TwinSpires/Bet America, William Hill and Wynn.

“Players can use a mobile device or computer to play typical land-based casino games like blackjack, baccarat and roulette with a real-time, live dealer,” said MGCB executive director Henry Williams. “Cameras capture the dealer and the play, and the providers' apps or websites share it live with remote players.”

Evolution was approved after fulfilling Michigan's iGaming regulatory requirements, including an onsite review by MGCB staff.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.92 per cent higher at SEK1,382.60 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.