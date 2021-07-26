This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

PointsBet launches iGaming platform in New Jersey

26th July 2021 9:27 am GMT
PointsBet
Evolution

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the launch of its online casino in the state.

PointsBet has launched its proprietary iGaming platform in New Jersey following approval by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE), adding to its existing sports betting offering in the state and marking the operator's second iGaming launch in the United States following its debut in Michigan in May.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our iGaming presence in the United States and bring our proprietary online casino product to the robust New Jersey market,” said PointsBet Group CEO and managing director Sam Swanell.

“The continued growth of our iGaming presence further advances our ability to acquire and retain premium clients, complementing our existing sports wagering products.”

PointsBet launched its online sportsbook in New Jersey in January 2019.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.54 per cent lower at AUD$11.99 per share in Sydney Monday.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming New Jersey NJDGE PointsBet United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

PointsBet names Scott Vanderwel as first CEO of PointsBet Canada

PointsBet partners Cliff Castle Casino to enter Arizona

PointsBet hires Aaron O’Sullivan to head up US iGaming operations

PointsBet strengthens Canada presence with new VP

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

PointsBet partners with NFL legend Drew Brees

DraftKings back on top but Illinois sportsbook handle dips in May

BetMGM leads the way in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market in May

PointsBet strengthens player protection efforts with new hire

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

Illinois sportsbook stakes reach $537.2m in April

PointsBet partners The Riverboat on-the-Potomac to enter Maryland

PointsBet appoints chief commercial officer for Canada expansion

Scientific Games acquires BetBuilder specialist SportCast

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution