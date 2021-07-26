PointsBet launches iGaming platform in New Jersey

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the launch of its online casino in the state.

PointsBet has launched its proprietary iGaming platform in New Jersey following approval by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE), adding to its existing sports betting offering in the state and marking the operator's second iGaming launch in the United States following its debut in Michigan in May.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our iGaming presence in the United States and bring our proprietary online casino product to the robust New Jersey market,” said PointsBet Group CEO and managing director Sam Swanell.

“The continued growth of our iGaming presence further advances our ability to acquire and retain premium clients, complementing our existing sports wagering products.”

PointsBet launched its online sportsbook in New Jersey in January 2019.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.54 per cent lower at AUD$11.99 per share in Sydney Monday.