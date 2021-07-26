This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Reflex Gaming eyes US expansion with ODDSworks partnership

26th July 2021 9:31 am GMT
Evolution

UK-based gaming supplier Reflex Gaming is targeting expansion in the United States through a new partnership with Illinois-based platform provider ODDSworks.

The collaboration will see the companies develop two new online casino games to be released early next year, initially in four US states.

“We are pleased with our success in the European markets, to date,” said Reflex Gaming chief product officer Mat Ingram. “We have decided to focus our next phase of growth in the US market because we share cultural similarities with the states, therefore, our games will be easily transferable.

“We recognised that the US market is highly complex, with each state having different rules and legislation. ODDSworks will bring much-valued knowledge and experience to our collaboration.”

Founded in 2020, ODDSworks provides games to licensed operators through its BETguard remote game server, including titles such as Aztec Temple Treasures, Celtic Goddess and Legends of Kalahari. Recent games from Reflex Gaming include Moley Moolah, Desperate Dawgs, Sea God, and Krazy Klimber.

“Reflex Gaming has built a solid reputation in the European gaming markets,” said ODDSworks president Larry DeMar. “We know they will supply quality gaming content, which will be a big hit with our players in the States.”  

ODDSworks CEO Shridhar Joshi added: “We are proud to bring the best of breed RGS platform to the United States online gaming market. Combined with ODDSworks’ content, this feature-rich, long-running platform has the capacity, speed, reliability and uptime to enable ODDSworks to become a major force in online gaming.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming ODDSworks Reflex Gaming United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Reflex Gaming to develop new slots with Yggdrasil’s Gigablox mechanic

4ThePlayer.com secures seven-figure investment ahead of US expansion

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Reflex Gaming partners Stakelogic for new slot development

Reflex Gaming joins Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme

Stakelogic approved to launch slot portfolio in the UK

PlayAGS signs online slot supply deal with GVC

GI Games Round-up: Play’n GO, Everi, Microgaming and more

Reflex Gaming appoints Mat Ingram as new product chief

CashBet expands UK platform with new titles and online casino sites

Playtech advisor Chuter appointed non-executive director of Reflex Gaming

CashBet signs new partners; targets New Jersey market

CashBet launches UK iGaming platform with Gamzio

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution