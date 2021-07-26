Reflex Gaming eyes US expansion with ODDSworks partnership

UK-based gaming supplier Reflex Gaming is targeting expansion in the United States through a new partnership with Illinois-based platform provider ODDSworks.

The collaboration will see the companies develop two new online casino games to be released early next year, initially in four US states.

“We are pleased with our success in the European markets, to date,” said Reflex Gaming chief product officer Mat Ingram. “We have decided to focus our next phase of growth in the US market because we share cultural similarities with the states, therefore, our games will be easily transferable.

“We recognised that the US market is highly complex, with each state having different rules and legislation. ODDSworks will bring much-valued knowledge and experience to our collaboration.”

Founded in 2020, ODDSworks provides games to licensed operators through its BETguard remote game server, including titles such as Aztec Temple Treasures, Celtic Goddess and Legends of Kalahari. Recent games from Reflex Gaming include Moley Moolah, Desperate Dawgs, Sea God, and Krazy Klimber.

“Reflex Gaming has built a solid reputation in the European gaming markets,” said ODDSworks president Larry DeMar. “We know they will supply quality gaming content, which will be a big hit with our players in the States.”

ODDSworks CEO Shridhar Joshi added: “We are proud to bring the best of breed RGS platform to the United States online gaming market. Combined with ODDSworks’ content, this feature-rich, long-running platform has the capacity, speed, reliability and uptime to enable ODDSworks to become a major force in online gaming.”